UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, One Injured

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death, one injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near Khagan Shujamli stop at Jhang road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18-year old Dilbar s/o Muhammad Yaqoob was going to market on motorcycle alongwith his friend Farhan s/o Muhammad Afzal (18) when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, Dilbar was crushed to death while his friend sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Jhang Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of dipl ..

17 minutes ago

IG salutes to morale of martyrs' families  

25 minutes ago

Islamabad Police launches Gender Protection Unit

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.