Motorcyclist crushed to death, one injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near Khagan Shujamli stop at Jhang road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18-year old Dilbar s/o Muhammad Yaqoob was going to market on motorcycle alongwith his friend Farhan s/o Muhammad Afzal (18) when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, Dilbar was crushed to death while his friend sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.