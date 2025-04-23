NOWSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A dumper on Wednesday hit a youth riding a motorbike to death due to over speeding on Shikupura-Sargodha road.

The police spokesman said that the motorcyclist’s identity could not be ascertained.

The body had been transferred to Civil Hospital, Shikupura, he added.

The police registered a case and started prob.

