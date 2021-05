FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :A youth died from a kite string in the area of People's Colony police station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Muhammad Atif of Chak No 674-GB was travelling on a motorcycleon Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road when the string of a kite cut his throat who died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.