Motorcyclist Died In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car here on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near the Sher Shah toll plaza.

The deceased was identified as Rehmat Ali while the injured's name is Muhammad Sajjad resident of Sher Shah town.

The body was handed over to the heirs while the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital immediately.

Police reached the spot and started investigation.

