Motorcyclist Died In Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car here on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near the Sher Shah toll plaza.
The deceased was identified as Rehmat Ali while the injured's name is Muhammad Sajjad resident of Sher Shah town.
The body was handed over to the heirs while the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital immediately.
Police reached the spot and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit8 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed12 seconds ago
-
One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Turbat Naval Base attack17 seconds ago
-
Four terrorists killed in D I Khan IBO20 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary visits Russian embassy to condole Moscow terror attack50 minutes ago
-
Tractor-trolley collision claims two lives in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
PM lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase1 hour ago
-
PM welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire; urges immediate implementation2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch emphasises stronger Pak-EU partnership against common challenges3 hours ago
-
Economic revival top priority: Qaiser Sheikh11 hours ago
-
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident12 hours ago