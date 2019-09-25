Motorcyclist died in accident in Sialkot

A motorcyclist died in an accident on Wednesday when a speedy dumper hit him near the village Chak Putlian in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist died in an accident on Wednesday when a speedy dumper hit him near the village Chak Putlian in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer police station

Police said that Sana Ullah was on his way on motorbike when a speeding dumper, coming from same side, hit him.

As a result, he fell down and received severe head injuries and died on his way to hospital.

The driver managed to flee from the scene.Police have registered a case and started investigations.