Motorcyclist Died In Accident In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:26 PM
A motorcyclist died in an accident on Wednesday when a speedy dumper hit him near the village Chak Putlian in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer police station
Police said that Sana Ullah was on his way on motorbike when a speeding dumper, coming from same side, hit him.
As a result, he fell down and received severe head injuries and died on his way to hospital.
The driver managed to flee from the scene.Police have registered a case and started investigations.