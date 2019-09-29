Motorcyclist died in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A teenage boy was killed in accident on Dera-Bannu road, police source said on Sunday.

Muhammad Naveed son of Qasim Khan resident of Giloti was on motorbike when a passenger bus coming from opposite side hit his motorbike.

The source told that Naveed sustained critical head injuries and succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

The alleged bus driver escaped after accident. Yarak Police Station registered a case against the alleged bus driver.