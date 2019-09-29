UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Died In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

Motorcyclist died in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A teenage boy was killed in accident on Dera-Bannu road, police source said on Sunday.

Muhammad Naveed son of Qasim Khan resident of Giloti was on motorbike when a passenger bus coming from opposite side hit his motorbike.

The source told that Naveed sustained critical head injuries and succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

The alleged bus driver escaped after accident. Yarak Police Station registered a case against the alleged bus driver.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Driver Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.