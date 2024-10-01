Motorcyclist died in roan mishap

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist on Tuesday was killed in Moza, Titlayali when a speedy tractor-trolly hit his two wheeler.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said a man namely Shehbaz. 60 years was a riding a bike when a tractor-trolly coming on wrong side hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot, he added.

The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

The tractor's drive managed to escape from the scene successfully.

APP/mud/378