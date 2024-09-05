Motorcyclist dies

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A man died after his speeding motorcycle hit a tree near Basti Gujja on Multan Road.

According to Rescue officials, a 23-year-old man, Muhammad Bilal, son of Muhammad Jabbar, of Darkhan Wala, district Multan, was going somewhere on a motorcycle.

He lost control on his two-wheeler due to over-speeding and his a tree near Basti Gujja. He died on-the-spot.

The body was shifted to district headquarters hospital by Rescue officials.