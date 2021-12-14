UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car

A man was crushed to death in a car and motorcycle collision in the jurisdiction of Sader Police limits on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death in a car and motorcycle collision in the jurisdiction of Sader Police limits on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, victim was identified as Javed Iqbal r/o khanewal city was heading to mianchano on motorcycle, when he reached near pull gama his motorcycle collided with a speeding car, Resultantly he received head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital khanewal for necessary legal formalities.

Police started investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

