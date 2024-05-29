Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Into Manhole
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Motorcyclist died after falling into an open manhole at Block No.16, Gujjar Mohalla, in City Area police precincts, on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A motorcyclist died after falling into an open manhole at Block No.16, Gujjar Mohalla, in City Area police precincts, on Wednesday.
District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said 40-year-old Amir Mehmood of Islamabad Colony was riding a motorbike when he fell into an open manhole and died. A rescue team reached the spot, brought out the body and shifted it to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for necessary legal requirements.
