Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Into Manhole

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Motorcyclist dies after falling into manhole

Motorcyclist died after falling into an open manhole at Block No.16, Gujjar Mohalla, in City Area police precincts, on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A motorcyclist died after falling into an open manhole at Block No.16, Gujjar Mohalla, in City Area police precincts, on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said 40-year-old Amir Mehmood of Islamabad Colony was riding a motorbike when he fell into an open manhole and died. A rescue team reached the spot, brought out the body and shifted it to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for necessary legal requirements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Died

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

6 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

7 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

9 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

13 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

13 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

13 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

13 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

20 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

20 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

20 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan