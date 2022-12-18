UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Hit By A Dumper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenager riding a motorcycle was killed after his two wheeler hit by a Dumper here on Dera-Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy Dumper hit a motorcyclist on Dera Chashma road near Kundi Model Farm.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After receiving information of the incident, the Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital. The deceased was identified as 14 years old Afnan resident of Najafabad near Bannu Chungi.

