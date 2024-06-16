Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies After Hit By Bus

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Motorcyclist dies after hit by bus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A man died while another got injured when a bus hit their motorcycle here near Tank Adda on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus hit a motorcycle near Tank Adda in the limits of Cantt police station.

As a result, one man riding a motorcycle died on the spot while another got injured.

The Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Kifayat Ullah and injured as Haji Abdullah.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Died Man Tank SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

8 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

17 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

17 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

17 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

17 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

17 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

18 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

18 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan