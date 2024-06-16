Motorcyclist Dies After Hit By Bus
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A man died while another got injured when a bus hit their motorcycle here near Tank Adda on Sunday.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus hit a motorcycle near Tank Adda in the limits of Cantt police station.
As a result, one man riding a motorcycle died on the spot while another got injured.
The Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.
The deceased was identified as Kifayat Ullah and injured as Haji Abdullah.
