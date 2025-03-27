Motorcyclist dies after hit by car

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car hit him here on Dera-Bhakkar road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Soap Factory on Dera-Bhakkar road in the limits of Gomal University police station.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Asif son of Muhammad Nazir, resident of Mehmoodabad. The police also registered a case and launched investigation.