Motorcyclist dies, another injured after downing from bridge in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist died and another sustained injuries when their vehicle downed from Khajuri bridge in North Waziristan tribal district.

According to District Administration North Waziristan, two persons on motorcycle were on their way from Mirali tehsil North Waziristan to Bannu, were fallen from Khajuri bridge due to over speeding last night.

As a result, Rehmanullah son of Mir Zada aged 16 years and Ihsanullah son of Rehman Noor (18), resident of Bichi Kaskai Khaisoor tehsil Mirali sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to tehsil headquarters hospital Mirali where Rehmanullah expired.