Motorcyclist dies another injures in accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died while another sustained injuries during a clash between two motorcycles at Bangla wala Nawan Shehr in Kabirwala on Thursday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that two motorcyclist clashed at Bangla Wala wherein one died while another sustained injuries.

The dead was identified as Shaid s/o Shafi and the injured as Iqbal s/o Muhammad Buksh, the sources said.

The injured was shifted to Civil Hospital after first aid, they concluded.