Motorcyclist Dies As Bus Ran Over Him
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A bus on Monday hit to death a motorbike rider due to speeding near Ganjial bus stop.
The police spokesman said the motorcyclist identified as Qadir Bukhsh died on the spot.
The bus driver managed to escape from the scene, he added.
The Qaidabad police registered a case and launched search operation to arrest the accused.
APP/smj/378
