Motorcyclist Dies As Motorcycle Fell Into Ditch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist died as his bike fell into deep ditch here at Katha area under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Farooq (33) r/o Qaidabad was travelling to Jouharabad on his bike when all of the sudden his motorcycle fell into deep ditch while passing near Katha area.

Resultantly,he died on the spot.

