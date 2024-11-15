Motorcyclist dies as motorcycle fell into ditch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist died as his bike fell into deep ditch here at Katha area under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Farooq (33) r/o Qaidabad was travelling to Jouharabad on his bike when all of the sudden his motorcycle fell into deep ditch while passing near Katha area.

Resultantly,he died on the spot.