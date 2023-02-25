UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies As Tractor Trolley Ran Over Him

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Motorcyclist dies as tractor trolley ran over him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist crushed under tractor trolley to death at Osman Ghani road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcyclist was going somewhere when a speeding tractor trolley hit him at Osman Ghani road.

As a result, he died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape from the scene.

The heirs of the deceased refused to shift the body to the hospital for which body handed over to them. The victim was identified as 59 years old Noor Muhammad s/o Sohnraan.

Related Topics

Driver Road Died From

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

17 minutes ago
 Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

17 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on sel ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” i ..

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” in conjunction with “UAE Inno ..

30 minutes ago
 OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Pre ..

OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Presidential and National Assembl ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.