Motorcyclist dies as tractor trolley ran over him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist crushed under tractor trolley to death at Osman Ghani road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcyclist was going somewhere when a speeding tractor trolley hit him at Osman Ghani road.

As a result, he died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape from the scene.

The heirs of the deceased refused to shift the body to the hospital for which body handed over to them. The victim was identified as 59 years old Noor Muhammad s/o Sohnraan.