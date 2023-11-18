Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies, Girl Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed while a girl sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Umar Bilal, a resident of Mannanwala, along with 19-year-old girl Malaika, a resident of Chak No.

76-RB Rasool Pura, was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a van near the Sherianwala Bypass Road late Friday night.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted the girl to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing.

