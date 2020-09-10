Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A middle-aged motorcyclist died after hitting with a car at location called Adda Dharam, Kabeer Walla, rescuers said.

The deceased was identified as Ansar Hiraj, son of Allah Yar. He was moving from Abdul Hakeem to Roshan Pur.

Accident was reported to be occurred due to overspeeding. Some two, three people riding on car also received minor injuries. They were shifted to THQ hospital along with dead body of the deceased man. Identification of the wounded people was yet to be traced out by rescuers.