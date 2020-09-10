UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:25 PM

Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

A middle-aged motorcyclist died after hitting with a car at location called Adda Dharam, Kabeer Walla, rescuers said

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A middle-aged motorcyclist died after hitting with a car at location called Adda Dharam, Kabeer Walla, rescuers said.

The deceased was identified as Ansar Hiraj, son of Allah Yar. He was moving from Abdul Hakeem to Roshan Pur.

Accident was reported to be occurred due to overspeeding. Some two, three people riding on car also received minor injuries. They were shifted to THQ hospital along with dead body of the deceased man. Identification of the wounded people was yet to be traced out by rescuers.

Related Topics

Dead Car Died Man From

Recent Stories

Young man electrocuted in sargodha

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Prosecutors Should More ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks on Kosovo - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: V ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, st ..

9 minutes ago

KP govt issues notification for reopening of schoo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.