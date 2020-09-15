UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

A speeding dumper crushed a motorcyclist on Burhan GT Road

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A speeding dumper crushed a motorcyclist on Burhan GT Road. According to details, a speeding dumper crushed 16-year-old motorcyclist Abdul Rehman Sakna Jallu due to negligence Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal. The dumper driver fled the from the scene.

