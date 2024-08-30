Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Motorcyclist dies in a road mishap

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death after being hit with a pedestrian near Dera Jand Chowk Lodhran on Friday.

According to Rescue officials,Muhammad Irfan (45) s/o Khuda Buksh r/o Kahror Pacca was going somewhere on a motorcycle,when all of a sudden motorcycle hit a pedestrian and died on the spot after sustaining a head injury.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot,shifted the body to District headquarters hospital Lodhran.

