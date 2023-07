(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Daraban road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a man identified as Tufail was travelling on his motorcycle when he collided with a truck near Kotla Sydian on Daraban road.

As a result, he died on the spot and the medical team of Rescue 1122 shifted him to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.