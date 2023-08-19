Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Motorcyclist dies in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was hit to death in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near 110-SB under the jurisdiction of Laxian Police station, here on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Haamid (44) was travelling to Sargodha on his motorcycle, when a speeding car hit him. He died on the spot at Sargodha Lanlian road.

Further investigation was under way.

