Motorcyclist Dies In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 07:38 PM
A motorcyclist met with a fatal accident near the old cinema stop on Monday when a speeding dumper from Hattar callously collided with him, resulting in his untimely demise
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist met with a fatal accident near the old cinema stop on Monday when a speeding dumper from Hattar callously collided with him, resulting in his untimely demise.
The victim, identified as Sartaj from Abbottabad, was reportedly crossing the road on his motorcycle when the reckless dumper, driven by an unidentified individual, struck him, leading to the fatal outcome.
Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, registering a case against the dumper driver and initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply
Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire
Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules
Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program ..
Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March 24
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebration4 minutes ago
-
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply4 minutes ago
-
Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day4 minutes ago
-
Tight security arrangements for Eid: CPO32 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drops to be administered during Eid42 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitar42 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping reaches its peak in city markets42 minutes ago
-
Depts get three months to strengthen service delivery thru IT42 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid arrangements42 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid-ul-Fitr42 minutes ago
-
Over 60% population residing disaster-prone lacks knowledge on catastrophic climate impacts: Report52 minutes ago
-
1085 vehicles inspected, fines imposed52 minutes ago