Motorcyclist dies in accident

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist met with a fatal accident near the old cinema stop on Monday when a speeding dumper from Hattar callously collided with him, resulting in his untimely demise.

The victim, identified as Sartaj from Abbottabad, was reportedly crossing the road on his motorcycle when the reckless dumper, driven by an unidentified individual, struck him, leading to the fatal outcome.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, registering a case against the dumper driver and initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

