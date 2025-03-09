Motorcyclist dies in accident

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed when a car ran over him near Adda Shahnal Multan Road Lodhran, on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the car hit the motorcycle from the backside while taking a U-turn, causing death of motorcyclist on-the-spot.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs after completing legal requirements.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Imam Buksh, son of Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Jalalabad Multan.