Motorcyclist Dies In Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed when a car ran over him near Adda Shahnal Multan Road Lodhran, on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the car hit the motorcycle from the backside while taking a U-turn, causing death of motorcyclist on-the-spot.
Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs after completing legal requirements.
The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Imam Buksh, son of Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Jalalabad Multan.
Recent Stories
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
UAE condemns attack on UN Force, South Sudan Troops
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
296 beggars arrested in Sialkot5 minutes ago
-
4 profiteers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in accident5 minutes ago
-
PFA fines various food points in different cities5 minutes ago
-
Martyred head constable Irtafa Ali laid to rest15 minutes ago
-
Tandojam Press Club elects new office bearers15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six suspects, recover Hashish, Gutka15 minutes ago
-
Chinese companies show interest in MoUs with Pakistan's food sector: FPCCI convener15 minutes ago
-
CM orders amending labour laws to benefit workers25 minutes ago
-
Woman booked over hoax25 minutes ago
-
15 held for stealing electricity25 minutes ago
-
Ministers distribute minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district35 minutes ago