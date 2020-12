One person was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :One person was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck here on Friday.

According to rescue sources Umar Gul was going on motorcycle when a truck coming from opposite direction hit him near Shari Gat Kot dam and left him dead on the spot.