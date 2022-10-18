Motorcyclist dies in accident on Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass road

A young man on Tuesday died in a motorcycle accident at Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass road when his two-wheeler overturned, causing his head to hit the road

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A young man on Tuesday died in a motorcycle accident at Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass road when his two-wheeler overturned, causing his head to hit the road.

According to the details, a young worker Umair, resident of Lari, was going home after duty.

His motorcycle overturned as he tried to negotiate a sharp turn at Havelian Dhamtoor Bypass road. As a result, he sustained serious injuries.

The locals shifted him to Type-D hospital Havelian where he died. His funeral was held in the native village.