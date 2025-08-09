Motorcyclist dies in Collision with Trailer on Chashma Road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A young motorcyclist was killed while another escaped unhurt in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Kacha Pakka Morr check post on Chashma Road here Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred when two persons riding a motorcycle collided with a trailer near the check post. As a result, one of them died on the spot while the other survived. The deceased was identified as Mehtab Hussain.