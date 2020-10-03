UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Dies In Double Vehicles Collision

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A 45 years old motorcyclist died after collided in rear side of APV van being hit with the bus pulled too far in same direction, rescuers informed.

Accident occurred at Ara stop located near Rohilan Walli, Ali Pur road. Both of the APV van and bus had just left for Multan from the tehsil Ali Pur on Saturday.

As soon as they hit with each other, a motorcyclist named Muhammad Ramzan coming from the behind rammed into the van with a bang.

He fell off the bike and succumbed to injuries after hitting hard on ground. The dead body was shifted to his heirs by ambulance.

Moreover, rescuers declared three passengers riding through APV van sustaining injuries were shifted to nearby hospital. Their identification were yet to be revealed.

