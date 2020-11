A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Kotling road here on Tuesday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Kotling road here on Tuesday.

According to police, Suleman who belonged to Buner district was going on Kotling road when his motorcycle collided with a speeding car, leaving him dead on the spot.