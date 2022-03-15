UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident

March 15, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between two motorcycles at Multan-Khanewal road in the jurisdiction of city police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Muhammad wajed s/o Muhammad saber r/o Khanewal city was heading to Multan on his motorcycle, when he reached near Al barket hotel, his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, Muhammad wajed died on the spot , while other motorcyclist namely Qurbaan Khan (53) years r/o Burewala sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

