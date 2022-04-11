UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Monday.

Police said that Allah Ditta of Shahpur was riding a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near Salam interchange.

He received critical injuries and died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered a case against dumper driver.

