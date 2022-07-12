Motorcyclist dies in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A man died while another sustained injuries as their motorcycle rammed into a tree near village Deewan Sahib.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Fida Hussain along with his friend, was heading to shrine of Hazrat Deewan Sahib.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle got slipped and collided with a tree. Resultantly, Fida Hussain died and his friend sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to hospital. Similarly, Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body in tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala.