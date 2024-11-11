Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Monday killed during a road accident when a truck hit his two wheeler due to smog.
The police said the accident occurred near Iqbalnagar as smog had reduced the visibility in the area.
As a result, the 60 years old motorbike rider killed on the spot, they added.
The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, the police said.
The police registered a case and started further investigation.
