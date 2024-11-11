Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Monday killed during a road accident when a truck hit his two wheeler due to smog.

The police said the accident occurred near Iqbalnagar as smog had reduced the visibility in the area.

As a result, the 60 years old motorbike rider killed on the spot, they added.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, the police said.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Accident From

Recent Stories

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

2 hours ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

2 hours ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan