Motorcyclist dies in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed as a bus hit his two wheeler on National Highway on Thursday.

The police spokesman said a motorcyclist namely Haji Muhammad Sardar 45 years old died on the spot in the accident near Dadfatyana area.

The driver fled away from the scene successfully, he added.

The police registered a case and started further prob.

