Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man here on Tuesday was killed in collision between motorcycle and bus due to over speeding on Muzaffargarh Alipur road.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the motorcyclist had been identified as Faiz Bukhash 55 years old died on the spot.
The body had been handed over to heirs, he added.
APP/sbn/378
