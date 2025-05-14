Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A tragic road traffic accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old young motorcyclist near Sukhaera chowk in Galewal, Tehsil Lodhran.

According to Rescue officials, the incident occurred when an over speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a mini vehicle.

Upon receiving information, Rescue team rushed to the spot. The youngster identified as Muzammil Hussain s/o Muhammad Ramzan, sustained open head injury and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after the legal process. The van driver managed to escape from there.

