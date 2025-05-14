Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A tragic road traffic accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old young motorcyclist near Sukhaera chowk in Galewal, Tehsil Lodhran.
According to Rescue officials, the incident occurred when an over speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a mini vehicle.
Upon receiving information, Rescue team rushed to the spot. The youngster identified as Muzammil Hussain s/o Muhammad Ramzan, sustained open head injury and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to heirs after the legal process. The van driver managed to escape from there.
Recent Stories
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat University holds faculty meeting to discuss R&D challenges10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 376 kg of drugs worth Rs 174 mln10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident10 minutes ago
-
89 cases, Rs 268,000 fines over profiteering10 minutes ago
-
MPO expresses solidarity with Pak Army10 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave warning from May 15 to 1920 minutes ago
-
Students sans helmet, licence to face penalty after May 2120 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to provide all opportunities to youth under BYP: CM Bugti20 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief urges govt to make FTO laws and rules business friendly30 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chunian road accident30 minutes ago
-
Last year, furniture was wrongly allocated to closed schools:Sardar Shah40 minutes ago
-
9 arrested on gambling charges40 minutes ago