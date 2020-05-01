Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died in road accident here at Sargodha-Lahore road on Friday.

It was reported that Tayyab Khan 32, resident of chak no. 88 SB was going on motorcycle when a speeding Truck hit his bike. Tayyab received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Bhagtawala Police have arrested the truck driver and started investigations.