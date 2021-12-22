Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Vehari

Motorcyclist died in road accident near Sanchanwala in Vehari under the jurisdiction of Sader police here on Wednesday night

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Motorcyclist died in road accident near Sanchanwala in Vehari under the jurisdiction of Sader police here on Wednesday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist named Akhter Hussaian r/o chak No.

33 WB was heading to Vehari from his village when he reached Sanchanwala his motorcycle hit with speeding tractor trolley. Resultantly, he died on the spot because of head injuries, while driver of tractor trolley was managed to escape from the site.

Rescuers and police reached the spot, shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital Vehari for necessary legal formalities.