Motorcyclist dies in road accident near Yarik

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A 53-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Yarik on Dera-Bannu road.

According to details, the victim, identified as Zafar Haider, son of Elahi Bakhsh and a resident of Kotla Syedan, was returning home on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Razzaq Kanta, Yarik.

He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased, a motorcycle dealer by profession, was laid to rest in Kotli Imam Hussain after funeral prayers.

APP/akt