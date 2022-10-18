Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road

A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here near Kokar Adda on Dera-Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station, said a police source

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here near Kokar Adda on Dera-Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station, said a police source.

According to details, a speedy passenger flying coach hit a motorcyclist on Dera Chashma Road near Kokar Adda. As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After receiving information of the incident, Sadar Police reached the site and took the body of the deceased into custody.

Later, the body was shifted it to Civil Hospital Dera.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the identity of the dead person could not be ascertained yet.

However, the Sadar Police has registered a case against the unknown flying coach driver and started further investigation.