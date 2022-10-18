UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Accident On Chashma Road

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road

A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here near Kokar Adda on Dera-Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station, said a police source

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here near Kokar Adda on Dera-Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station, said a police source.

According to details, a speedy passenger flying coach hit a motorcyclist on Dera Chashma Road near Kokar Adda. As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After receiving information of the incident, Sadar Police reached the site and took the body of the deceased into custody.

Later, the body was shifted it to Civil Hospital Dera.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the identity of the dead person could not be ascertained yet.

However, the Sadar Police has registered a case against the unknown flying coach driver and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Died Man SITE Coach

Recent Stories

Industrial units fined over causing smog

Industrial units fined over causing smog

10 minutes ago
 Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable stude ..

Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable students job creators: Rana Tanveer ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer i ..

Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia: NMU VC

13 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers for increasing ..

13 minutes ago
 Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' ..

Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' Petition

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan contested by-election to satisfy his eg ..

Imran Khan contested by-election to satisfy his ego not to represent masses: Sha ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.