Motorcyclist dies in road crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist died after hitting with unidentified vehicle near Peru Wall Wednesday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died after hitting with unidentified vehicle near Peru Wall Wednesday morning.

According to police, victim named islam son of Karam Din was hit head-on by the speeding vehicle which fled the scene with noticing the mishap.

Resultantly he flung from his bike and died before shifting to hospital.

Local police rushed to the spot and started inquiry into the road crash.