Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A person was crushed to death due to collision between motorcycle and mini passenger van near Adda Kachi Pakki here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 40 years old citizen namely Muhammad Sajjad s/o Fajar Ali was going to somewhere riding on motorcycle when a mini passenger van hit him near Adda Kachi Pakki.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs after necessary action.