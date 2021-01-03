Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A person was crushed to death due to collision between motorcycle and car near Perwaiz Wala Jehanian on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a citizen namely Ishfaq s/o Nazeer Ahmed resident of 106/10-R was going to somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Pervaiz wala.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to nearby Civil hospital.

The police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.

