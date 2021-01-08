Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A person was crushed to death while another got injured due to collision between motorcycle and speedy car here on Mithi-Chelhar road on Thursday. According to police, Chetan Bheel and Hammer Bheel was going to somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speedy car hit them on Mithi-Chelhar road.

As a result, both sustained serious injuries and Chetan Bheel succumbed to injuries.

The car driver escaped from the scene. In a separate incident in Haryar village, 65 year old Punhoon Meghwar committed suicide by jumping into the well.

The police shifted the dead body to the hospital for medico legal formalities while reason of the incident could not be ascertained.