Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :An unknown motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near Kachi Pakki stop at Muzaffargarh-Shehr Sultan road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unknown youngster was on the way to Muzaffargarh city on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle in premises of Rohilanwali police station.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the nearby hospital while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident. However, the driver managed to escape from the scene.

