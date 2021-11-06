Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist died in road mishap, at Daira Deenpanah, here on Saturday.

According to police concerned, a man namely Abdul Qadir was heading to his workshop when a speeding but hit him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Abdul Qadir was labourer and he was resident of Laralai. Police impounded the bus and started investigation into the incident.