Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist died in road mishap, at Daira Deenpanah, here on Saturday.
According to police concerned, a man namely Abdul Qadir was heading to his workshop when a speeding but hit him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Abdul Qadir was labourer and he was resident of Laralai. Police impounded the bus and started investigation into the incident.