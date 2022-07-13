Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding car near shams petrol pump, situation in the Hussain Shah Bangla police precincts, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asgher, son of Iqbal Hussain of Hussain Shah Bangla, was going to Sahiwal on his motorcycle.

When he reached near a petrol pump, his motorcycle collided with a speeding car, coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, motorcyclist died on-the-spot due to head injuries. Police concerned reached the spot after getting information, and shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy.