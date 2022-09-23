UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist crushed to death as over-speeding tractor trolley ran over him near Siper No 1 Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 25-years-old youth namely Ghulam Abbas s/o Nazar Hussain resident of Doaba was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when suddenly a tractor trolley hit him at Multan road.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to district headquarters hospital.

Sadar police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

